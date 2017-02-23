ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce out of Coachella; will perform in 2018

This Feb. 12, 2017 file photo shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, will not perform at Coachella this year, but will headline the festival in 2018.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the pop star had to pull out of the famed festival under doctor's orders.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the statement said. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."

It was not clear who will perform in her absence. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins



Beyonce was originally set to perform April 15 and 22. It would have marked her first time she performed at the festival, and she would have been the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

Beyonce, who last appeared at Coachella in 2014 when she danced onstage during her sister Solange's set, announced last month that she and Jay Z are expecting twins. It is not clear when Beyonce is due to give birth. Earlier this month, the pregnant singer performed at the Grammy Awards, where she won two honors for her genre-bending album, "Lemonade."

Jay Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, are the parents of Blue Ivy, who was born in 2012.

Other performers at this year's Coachella include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyonceCoachellaconcertlive musicu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar red carpet celeb photo backdrop brought in amid ongoing preps
FranklyHANK: 'The Illusionists,' 'Uncle Vanya' and Oscars Swag
2 Minute Warning: Kevin Hart
2017 Oscar predictions
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pregnant woman among 7 killed in city's deadliest day of shootings this year
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields winner in Indiana for lottery jackpot of $435M
Police digging at Joliet home for woman missing since 1990
Ouch! Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend
Man claims dog shot his girlfriend
Officer who accidentally killed woman during gun training exercise charged with manslaughter
Man charged with murder in case of Ga. teacher missing since 2005
Show More
Sources: Bulls send Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Thunder
Police: Teen killed while protecting mom during Subway robbery
Little Tykes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard
Preschool teacher fired after anti-Semitic tweets
Police: Mother fatally struck in hit-and-run while carrying toddler
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos