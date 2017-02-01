ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce pregnant with twins, shares bump pic on Instagram

Singer Beyonce poses in a pregnancy announcement photo on Instagram Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, saying she is expecting twins. (Beyonce/Instagram)

HOUSTON --
Queen Bey is expanding her empire. Beyonce just announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins.

She posted a photo showcasing her beautiful baby bump with the caption, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z are already the parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.

In 2013, Beyonce revealed she had suffered a miscarriage prior to the arrival of her daughter. She discussed the incident in her HBO documentary, 'Life Is But A Dream' and said, ""About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time," the Grammy winner says in one scene. "And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life."

The Formation singer has discussed the incident on several songs. On her self-titled album, Beyonce, the song Heaven discusses life and death plus the power of finding strength in knowing that someone had an incredible life.

On her latest album Lemonade the references are more direct. On Sorry, she sings, "Here lies the mother of my children both living and dead. Rest in peace my true love, who I took for granted."

While on another track, titled Hope, the pop icon also refers to giving birth.

"That night in a dream, the first born emerges from a slit in my stomach. The scar heals into a smile. The man I love pulls the stitches out with his fingernails."

In her documentary, 'Life Is But A Dream' Beyonce discussed being pregnant and said, "Being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open. You are so overjoyed. There's no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone."

The superstar has not yet revealed the gender of her twins or any potential names. However, we know Beyonce and her husband Jay Z both feel a strong connection to the number four and the color blue.
