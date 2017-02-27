ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper suffers heart attack

Bob Harper, trainer on "The Biggest Loser," motivates the crowd while leading a body-blasting class at SELF magazine's 21st annual Workout in the Park, Saturday, May 10, 2014. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for SELF/AP Images)

NEW YORK --
Fitness trainer and host of NBC's "Biggest Loser" Bob Harper says he is recovering from a serious heart attack that left him unconscious for two days.

Harper tells TMZ he was working out in a gym in New York City this month when he collapsed. He says a doctor who also was in the gym performed CPR on him.

The 51-year-old Harper says he spent eight days in a New York hospital and has not yet been cleared to fly home to Los Angeles.

Harper has been a fixture on all 17 seasons of "The Biggest Loser." He served as a trainer on the show from 2004 to 2015. He took over as host of the reality weight loss program last year.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentheart attacku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Musician Fat Joe talks about new album
Chicago reality TV show "Bringing up Ballers" premieres March 1
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
$4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Body of missing nurse found week after he vanished
Show More
Transgender boy wins girls state wrestling title
Report: Schaumburg mayor cited for leaving the scene of crash
Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations
Boy, 2, allegedly found licking bong inside running car
Teen wants to raise sister after both parents die
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos