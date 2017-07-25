WINDY CITY LIVE

'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' kicks off season 3 on VH1

'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' kicks off Season 3 (WLS)

"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" stars -- including 9Mag's owner Ryan Henry, artists Van, Phor and Don - visited the WCL studio to promote the third season of their show on VH1.

"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" airs 8 p.m. Wednesdays. The show premiered last week.

Visit Ryan's shop 9Mag on Chicago's West Side. He gave Crystal Marquez, who has wanted an appointment at the very busy shop, a tattoo.

The 9Mag shop is in memory of Ryan's sister and niece who were tragically killed in Chicago

For more information about "Black Ink Chicago," visit: http://www.vh1.com/shows/black-ink-crew-chicago
