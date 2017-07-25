'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' kicks off season 3 on VH1

"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" stars -- including 9Mag's owner Ryan Henry, artists Van, Phor and Don - visited the WCL studio to promote the third season of their show on VH1.
"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" airs 8 p.m. Wednesdays. The show premiered last week.
Visit Ryan's shop 9Mag on Chicago's West Side. He gave Crystal Marquez, who has wanted an appointment at the very busy shop, a tattoo.
The 9Mag shop is in memory of Ryan's sister and niece who were tragically killed in Chicago
For more information about "Black Ink Chicago," visit: http://www.vh1.com/shows/black-ink-crew-chicago
Related Topics:
entertainmenttattooWindy City LIVE
entertainmenttattooWindy City LIVE