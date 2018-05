EMBED >More News Videos 'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis visited Windy City Live on May 9, 2018.

"Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis stopped by WCL for Host Chat and to talk about the latest addition to her long and varied resume - author. She talked about her life in her memoir "The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir." She's in town for an event hosted by WVON.WHAT: Speak Sistah Speak: Jenifer Lewis After DarkWHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 9WHERE: DuSable Museum of African-American History, 740 E. 56th Pl., Chicago