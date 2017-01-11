  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Trump to hold 1st news conference since winning 2016 election... at 10AM
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Jovi contest will pick opening acts for tour

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2013 file photo, Jon Bon Jovi performs in concert with his band Bon Jovi on their Because We Can Tour 2013, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Who says you can't open for Bon Jovi?

The New Jersey-based platinum-selling rockers are holding a contest to choose bands or singers to open for their upcoming tour.

Artists will upload videos of themselves performing original music, and concert promoters Live Nation will select 10 finalists.

Bon Jovi management will then pick winners from the finalists to perform 20-minute sets.

"Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time," Jon Bon Jovi said Tuesday in a statement on the band's website announcing the contest. "That's the opportunity we were given, and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music."

Formed in Sayreville, New Jersey, the fledgling Bon Jovi landed opening act gigs with some of the biggest names in music at the time, including ZZ Top in 1983, and the Scorpions, Kiss and Ted Nugent in 1984, exposing them to millions of new fans.

The band will begin its "This House Is Not For Sale" tour Feb. 8 in Greenville, South Carolina. The last listed tour date is April 11 in Toronto, but additional dates are expected to be announced.

Entries will be judged on entertainment value, creativity and originality. No-nos include profanity, nudity, violence, drug or alcohol use, commercial endorsements of products, and disparagement of any group of people.

In addition to performing live, the winners will be featured on the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentjon bon joviu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Celebrity psychic/medium Thomas John reads WCL audience
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
'Bachelor' Nick unexpectedly eliminates one woman, others strip to get his attention
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
President Obama says goodbye in emotional farewell address
Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills
Trump to face press on business, hacking questions
Missing girl found dead in restaurant; parents charged
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Man fatally struck while changing tire on I-290 identified
Illinois' 100th General Assembly to be sworn in Wednesday
Show More
Shots fired at Target in South Loop during carjacking in parking garage
Sources: Cubs to visit White House Monday
Norovirus suspected at St. Charles school; classes canceled for 2nd day
Hostess recalls some Twinkies due to salmonella contamination concern
LA beats San Francisco for George Lucas museum site
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos