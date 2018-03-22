  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Elgin Police release body-cam video from officer involved shooting on I-90... NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Loyola Ramblers basketball team leaves Atlanta hotel for Sweet 16 game - 3PM
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bozo the Clown actor Frank Avruch dies at 89 in Boston

Frank Avruch, left, who played Bozo the Clown, poses with his manager Stuart Hersh, center and Carroll Spinney, who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street (Stuart Hersh via AP)

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
Longtime Boston television personality and entertainer Frank Avruch, who was the star of the popular children's TV program "Bozo the Clown," has died. He was 89.

Avruch died Tuesday at his Boston home from heart disease, his family said in a statement to WCVB-TV .

Avruch played Bozo the Clown from 1959 to 1970, a clown character particularly popular in the U.S. in the 1960s because of widespread franchising in television. Avruch became the first nationally-syndicated Bozo the Clown.

"He had a heart of gold," manager Stuart Hersh told The Associated Press on Wednesday, "He brought the Bozo the Clown character to life better than anyone else's portrayal of Bozo the Clown."

Avruch also was a contributor to WCVB-TV for more than 40 years as a host of "Man About Town" and "The Great Entertainment."

He was an active philanthropist and a board member of UNICEF'S New England chapter. He toured the world performing as Bozo the clown for UNICEF.

"He touched so many people with his portrayal," Hersh said.

Avruch is survived by his wife Betty, two sons Matthew and Steven and several grandchildren. Funeral services for Avruch were scheduled for Friday.

"While it's hard to say goodbye, we celebrate the legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world as Bozo the Clown on TV and as a UNICEF Ambassador and later as host of Channel 5's Great Entertainment and Boston's Man About Town," Avruch's family said in a statement to the station. "Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show and was always grateful for their kind words. We will miss him greatly."

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentclownsobituaryfamous deathsMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
Wheaton native, Sam Sohmer living his dream on 'American Idol'
Evanston native, 'Roseanne' star Lecy Goranson talks reboot
Pillow Talk: 'My husband harassed my niece'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Elgin police release body camera video of shooting on I-90
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph on Ind. Toll Road
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
See the royal wedding invitations
U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident
Wanted Lake County man stabs himself to avoid arrest
Show More
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Former Madigan campaign worker files federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment
Metra to add safety system, considering raising fares
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos