Brand-new 'Star Wars' trilogy to be created

A new adventure into theuniverse has been announced by Disney and Lucasfilm, with writer and director Rian Johnson set to take the helm.Johnson, director and writer of the upcomingfilm, will create a brand new trilogy that will separate from the Skywalker storyline of the first ninemovies to "introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy thatlore has never before explored."No release dates have been set for the new films.will premiere in theaters on Dec. 15.