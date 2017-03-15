WINDY CITY LIVE

Broadway in Chicago: The Naked Magicians

Broadway in Chicago: The Naked Magicians (WLS)

The Naked Magicians is an R-rated show, playing at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, is a fun, funny and magical evening, and it features Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler.
Do you love magic? Ever wonder how they do their tricks? Props hidden up their sleeves or in a jacket? Well what if you took away the jacket, the shirt and even the pants? You'd have the latest sensation from Australia - "The Naked Magicians."

This R-rated show, playing at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, is a fun, funny and magical evening, and it features Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler. They'll amaze you - and they do it in the buff!
"The Naked Magicians"
Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
Now through March 19, 2017

For more info and tickets, visit: http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/the-naked-magicians/

The Naked Magicians website: http://www.nakedmagicians.com/
