Broadway legend Chita Rivera performs in Chicago

Legendary performer Chita Rivera performs Monday night in Chicago. (WLS)

Two-time Tony Award winner and multi-talented actress, singer, dancer Chita Rivera chatted about her prolific career and discussed her Monday night show in Chicago.

For more information, visit: http://chitarivera.com

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S "CONCERT FOR AMERICA!"

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!
WHEN: 8 p.m. MONDAY

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago

Click here to purchase tickets
