Broadway legend Chita Rivera performs in Chicago

Two-time Tony Award winner and multi-talented actress, singer, dancer Chita Rivera chatted about her prolific career and discussed her Monday night show in Chicago.For more information, visit: http://chitarivera.com TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S "CONCERT FOR AMERICA!"Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!WHEN: 8 p.m. MONDAYWHERE: Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago