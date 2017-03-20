Broadway legend Chita Rivera performs in Chicago

Two-time Tony Award winner and multi-talented actress, singer, dancer Chita Rivera chatted about her prolific career and discussed her Monday night show in Chicago.
For more information, visit: http://chitarivera.com
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S "CONCERT FOR AMERICA!"
Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!
WHEN: 8 p.m. MONDAY
WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago
Click here to purchase tickets
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
entertainmentWindy City LIVE