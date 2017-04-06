MUSIC NEWS

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's Max Weinberg talks music

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer Max Weinberg stopped by Windy City Live to talk about his years with Springsteen and his 17 years as Conan O'Brien's band leader. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Max Weinberg has been playing with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band for 43 years.

The Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer stopped by Windy City Live to talk about his years with Springsteen and his 17 years as Conan O'Brien's band leader.

SEE MAX LIVE IN CHICAGO

You can see Max perform live on April 7 at S.P.A.C.E in Evanston. For tickets head to: ticketweb.com.

Max is also performing at Rockin' For Rory, which benefits The Rory David Deutsch Foundation. For information on how to attend head this event head to roryd.org/rockin-for-rory.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsChicago
Load Comments
MUSIC NEWS
Chance the Rapper's brother talks new music
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
See the 2017 Grammy Awards winners
Unforgettable past Super Bowl halftime shows
More music news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dirty Dancing' musical event to premiere on ABC
Don Rickles dead at 90
Ryan and Val get a lesson in stunt doubling
Millennium Park named most-visited attraction in Midwest, among top 10 in US
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 54 cents
Don Rickles dead at 90
Show More
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker announces Illinois governor bid
1 charged after mock IED found in Toronto, passengers removed from Chicago flight
Ex-school employee missing after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
2 mothers search for answers in mysterious deaths of their children
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Man follows woman home, attempts carjacking, police say
Trump Tower among Chicago's most desirable refugee employers
More Video