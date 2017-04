Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's Max Weinberg talks music

Max Weinberg has been playing with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band for 43 years.The Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer stopped by Windy City Live to talk about his years with Springsteen and his 17 years as Conan O'Brien's band leader.You can see Max perform live on April 7 at S.P.A.C.E in Evanston. For tickets head to: ticketweb.com Max is also performing at Rockin' For Rory, which benefits The Rory David Deutsch Foundation. For information on how to attend head this event head to roryd.org/rockin-for-rory