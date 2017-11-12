  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Carrie Underwood recuperating after fall at home

Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.

In a statement Sunday on Twitter, Underwood thanked her fans for messages of support following her fall Friday night.
The Tennessean reports Underwood was treated and released from a hospital for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions. Her husband, retired NHL hockey star Mike Fisher, traveled to Nashville to be with her.

Underwood wrote that "I'll be alright...might just take some time...glad I've got the best hubby in the world to take care of me."

A statement from an Underwood spokesperson says she will miss a benefit concert Sunday in Nashville for victims of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting and hurricanes in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentcarrie underwoodmusicfallu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss respond in harassment scandal
Eminem drops song with Beyonce
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
'Newsies' at the Marriott Theatre
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Twin babies found safe after car stolen from South Side gas station
5 in custody after Hammond Lyft carjacking ends in Markham home invasion
7 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub
25-year-old man missing from Pilsen
21 kids, 2 adults injured after platform inside San Diego parkour center collapses
Police release video of Bridgeport Arts Center burglars
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
2 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
Wis. man cited after Toys For Tots donation jar stolen in Winthrop Harbor
Woman, 32, charged with DUI after car struck by Pink Line train in Cicero
Female sheriff's officers sue Dart over masturbating jail inmates
New exhibit showcases history, science and sociology of race
More News
Photos
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Police: Man wearing Santa hat stole packages in Countryside
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
More Photos