ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Untitled Han Solo 'Star Wars' film cast poses for photo

Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and more pose for a cast photo for the Han Solo film. (Lucasfilm)

I've got a good feeling about this, Chewie. Star Wars fans have an early glimpse of the upcoming Han Solo movie with this epic cast photo.

As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, a new movie out next year will explore the adventures of a young Han Solo before the events of A New Hope. Alden Ehrenreich will play Han in the yet-to-be-titled movie, which also stars Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

It was announced on Tuesday that production began on Monday, and a new photo was released of the cast and creative team crammed inside what appears to be the famed Millennium Falcon.

The untitled Han Solo film is expected to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of LucasFilm, Oh My Disney and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentoh my disneystar warslucasfilmmovie newsactorbuzzworthy
Load Comments
Related
Alden Ehrenreich will officially play a young Han Solo!
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
New 'Star Wars' toys, merchandise to arrive during Force Friday II
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Know the Show to Go
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
'Bachelor' Nick gets down and dirty on his hometown dates
Diverse nominees helping #OscarsSoWhite become a thing of the past
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Drew Peterson moved to Joliet, in federal custody, sources say
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Show More
Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years
Burger King, Tim Hortons parent to buy Popeyes for $1.8B
CPD: 5 killed, 32 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Chicago
Court approves extradition of Ukrainian oligarch to Chicago
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos