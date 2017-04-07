ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cavalia's Odysseo: What is equestrian ballet?

EMBED </>More News Videos

One of the most elaborate and acclaimed live shows in the world is running now in Chicago. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cavalia's Odysseo features 65 horses, 48 talented riders, acrobats, aerialists, and dancers all with live vocals and band. The show creates incredible special effects using a video screen three-times the size of an iMAX theater; a three-story mountain; life-sized merry-go-round; and a real lake made of 40,000 gallons of recycled water. You can see Cavalia's Odysseo April 1 - 23, 2017 under the White Big Top at the Soldier Field South Lot. Adult tickets are priced from $34.50 to $144.50. Special pricing and packages also available for groups, children (2-12), juniors (13-17) and seniors (65+).

One of the riders from Cavalia's Odysseo, Elise Verdoncq, joined ABC 7 live from under the White Big Top to introduce some of the stars of the show.
Event: Cavalia's ODYSSEO
Date: April 1-23, 2017
Hours: vary by date
Address: Soldier Field South Lot, 1410 Museum Campus Drive
Admission: Adult tickets are priced from $34.50 to $144.50 (no service charge). Special pricing and packages also available for groups, children (2-12), juniors (13-17) and seniors (65+). For an extra special outing, the Rendez-Vous VIP package offers the best seats in the house, full meal buffet dining before the show, open bar, desserts during intermission and an exclusive visit to the stables after the show. This unique VIP experience takes place in a tent alongside the White Big Top. The Rendez-Vous VIP package prices range from $144.50 to $269.50 (no service charge).

The public may purchase tickets to attend show that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. or evening at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at www.cavalia.com or by calling 1-866-999-8111

Link: www.cavalia.com
Related Topics:
entertainmenthorsesSouth LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sneak peek under the tent at 'Cavalia Odysseo'
Cavalia's Odysseo makes Chicago debut
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Married But Single Too' stars stop by to talk new play
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's popsicle bike answer goes viral
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill dies at 61
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Syria missile strike kills 7; Trump widely hailed, but angers Assad, Russia
Sweden Truck Crash: Several dead after vehicle plows into department store
Woman gets head stuck in closed subway door
Woman falls 60 ft off bridge taking a selfie
Senate confirms Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Woman survives horrific hit-and-run caught on video
Prisoner to be charged with 1998 killing of 13-year-old girl
Show More
Cars stolen from Gold Coast parking garage, attendant says
Preps underway for Cubs home opener
Uber passenger threatens driver in screaming fight over phone charger
3-legged dog's amazing story will make you want to adopt her right now
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's popsicle bike answer goes viral
More News
Top Video
Preps underway for Cubs home opener
Sweden Truck Crash: Several dead after vehicle plows into department store
Holly Robinson Peete helping families with autistic children
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
More Video