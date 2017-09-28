ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrities, Playboy Bunnies pay tribute to Hugh Hefner

American magazine publisher, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, Hugh Hefner at his home at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Kristian Dowling)

LOS ANGELES --
Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy Magazine, died Wednesday at the age of 91, the publication confirmed.

As soon as the news hit social media, current and former bunnies, celebrities featured in the publication and close friends began paying their respects.

Hefner's son Cooper also released a statement.

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."


Shannon Tweed, who lived with Hefner at the Playboy Mansion and was Playmate of the Year in 1992, tweeted her goodbye.

