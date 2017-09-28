Celebrities, Playboy Bunnies pay tribute to Hugh Hefner

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."

RIP my friend. You changed the world. https://t.co/tiLgAC8CaT — Mrs ShannonTSimmons (@shannonleetweed) September 28, 2017

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. #RIPHef — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 28, 2017

🐰💔 hugs to all my bunny sisters sad tonight with the passing of the revolutionary @hughhefner. — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) September 28, 2017

If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner’s body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 28, 2017

Hefner. A giant of cultural influence. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 28, 2017

Thank you, Hef, for Playboy. And thank you for what you did for me. You've left such an impact on the world...you'll never be forgotten🐇 pic.twitter.com/81DoEiy2mQ — Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) September 28, 2017

RIP to a true pioneer! Playa for life! We will miss you. #Playboy pic.twitter.com/3G97CQa5d0 — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

I was 19 when I met @hughhefner my love to his entire family, the entire pb family. He was so good to mine. Ty for the memories.... pic.twitter.com/09kc3bbybM — Shanna Moakler (@ShannaMoakler) September 28, 2017

We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner. #HughHefner — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy Magazine, died Wednesday at the age of 91, the publication confirmed.As soon as the news hit social media, current and former bunnies, celebrities featured in the publication and close friends began paying their respects.Hefner's son Cooper also released a statement.Shannon Tweed, who lived with Hefner at the Playboy Mansion and was Playmate of the Year in 1992, tweeted her goodbye.