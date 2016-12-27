I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

"There is no room for demons, when you're already self-possessed." -Carrie Fisher — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

She was my first crush. Part of our collective childhood. She was gorgeous bold feisty & brilliant.... Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/x9yVuAC6H9 — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) December 27, 2016

I met Carrie Fisher at a premiere once. She was kind and gracious, had her daughter with her. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

2016 is killing me. So sad in one week losing two greats. First George Michael now Carrie fisher. So sad. I just can't ???! Rip both of you — AJ McLean (@skulleeroz) December 27, 2016

So so sad to hear about Carrie Fisher. — Grant Imahara (@grantimahara) December 27, 2016

Thank you Carrie Fisher for my childhood. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher spoke openly about her struggles w mental health. To me she was a hero - not only in the stars - but here on Earth as well. ? — Hannah Hart (@harto) December 27, 2016

RIP

Carrie Fisher



May the force be with you always

... pic.twitter.com/mOx3RwFl6e — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 27, 2016

Thoughts & prayers for #CarrieFisher 's friends & family. We've lost another icon. Hoping 2017 will be a better year for everyone. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

Not Carrie Fisher. Just. Not. Carrie Fisher. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

As co-stars and other celebrities learned of Carrie Fisher's death, they expressed their grief and remembered the actress who was immortalized as Princess Leia inFisher died Tuesday at age 60. She had been taken to the hospital on Friday after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.