Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

I had the pleasure of working with Mary Tyler Moore and seeing her grace, humour, and brilliance up close. I did not take it for granted. ? — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) January 25, 2017

Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. ?? — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was an icon who changed television as an actor, & director. But I will never forget her performance in ORDINARY PEOPLE. RIP — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 25, 2017

I'm so sad. Oh my gosh. https://t.co/uNq5nXp6nj — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017

No!! Say it isn't true. Mary Tyler Moore is gone. We loved you so. #MaryTylerMoore — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 25, 2017

Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore ofandhas passed away at age 80.After learning of her death, celebrities remembered the Hollywood and television icon on social media.Singer Gloria Gaynor wrote, "#marytylermoore you could truly turn the world on with your smile and make millions fall in love and laugh along with you. A true entertainment icon & a national treasure."