Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore

After learning of her death, celebrities remembered the Hollywood and television icon on social media.
Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her— Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017
Thank YOU, Mary. pic.twitter.com/Ob86w1Qp4o— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 25, 2017
I had the pleasure of working with Mary Tyler Moore and seeing her grace, humour, and brilliance up close. I did not take it for granted. ?— Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) January 25, 2017
Singer Gloria Gaynor wrote, "#marytylermoore you could truly turn the world on with your smile and make millions fall in love and laugh along with you. A true entertainment icon & a national treasure."
RT RealGilbertACP "...oh Mary, Mary, Mary... pic.twitter.com/sUnUKxKH0P"— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 25, 2017
Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us.— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017
So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. ??— Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017
#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.— Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore was an icon who changed television as an actor, & director. But I will never forget her performance in ORDINARY PEOPLE. RIP— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 25, 2017
I'm so sad. Oh my gosh. https://t.co/uNq5nXp6nj— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 25, 2017
https://t.co/T8hYJYDLHk#MaryTylerMoore— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) January 25, 2017
She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017
RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore.— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017
"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest.— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017
Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017
That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017
R.I.P Mary Tyler Moore! https://t.co/KnTIHj2Kjp via @youtube— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 25, 2017
No!! Say it isn't true. Mary Tyler Moore is gone. We loved you so. #MaryTylerMoore— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 25, 2017
You paved the way. #MaryTylerMoore #rip— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) January 25, 2017