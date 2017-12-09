STAR WARS

Celebs hit the red carpet for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere

Red-themed promotional posters and a behind-the-scenes video for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" surprised a crowd of fans during the D23 Expo panel Saturday. (Disney)

Fasten your seatbelts, it's time for a new Star Wars adventure! On Saturday evening, celebrities hit the red carpet for the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles.

Take a look at some of the action as it unfolded:


The film hits theaters for its general release on Dec. 15.

A trailer released this summer shows Rey where we last left her at the end of 'The Force Awakens' -- on the island with Luke Skywalker. She can be seen wielding a lightsaber.


Kylo Ren is also featured prominently in the trailer, intercut with shots of his mother, General Leia. The mysterious Snoke can be heard in the voiceover talking about the "raw power" he saw in Klyo Ren. Luke then also references seeing the power he sees in Rey once before.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, which produced 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' and this station.
