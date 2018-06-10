Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs at St. Sabina Church on South Side

World renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma returned to Chicago Sunday night to perform in the second Concert for Peace, which aims to benefit at-risk youth in the city.Ma, who has played in all the finest concert halls and music venues in the world, performed at St. Sabina Church in the Gresham neighborhood."It just breaks my heart and I don't even live in Chicago," Ma said of the gun violence that has claimed hundreds of young lives every year.The Concert for Peace combined the Chicago Children's Choir with symphony orchestra members and St. Sabina musicians, bringing the pain of families who have lost loved ones to music."Music is a way of healing. Today, even though we were crying, it's a way of healing," said Pam Bosley, whose son Terrell was murdered 12 years ago on the steps of a South Side church where he was about to rehearse with the band.Ma first came to St. Sabina after hearing of the anti-violence work of Fr. Michael Pfleger. He told Pfleger he wanted to help and then the idea for the concert was born."There's people that would never ever come to 78th Place, except him," Pfleger said.This is the second year Ma has done a concert in Chicago, providing a thrill for audiences as well as Chicago musicians."Just as much as the audience lights up, I think all the musicians feel that way as well," said Roslyn Green, of the Civic Orchestra.Proceeds from the concert benefit St. Sabina's Strong Futures program, helps young men them find jobs.