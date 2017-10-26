WINDY CITY LIVE

"Champions of Magic" Young and Strange to perform in Waukegan

"Champions of Magic" Young and Strange perform on WCL. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
We couldn't believe our eyes when grand illusionists, Young and Strange, visited WCL!

Young and Strange, Britain's top magicians from the West End stage show "Champions of Magic," have performed all over the UK and are now in the United States to perform across the country.

The Champions of Magic will have you doubting reality with their acts, which include disappearances, levitation, teleportation and much more!

Want to have your mind blown? Catch them performing at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 PM.

For tickets, please visit https://www.geneseetheatre.com/events/detail/champions-of-magic
