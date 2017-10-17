Charles D. King talks about diversity in Hollywood

Hollywood groundbreaker Charles D. King joined WCL to discuss diversity in Hollywood.
He started in the mailroom of famed talent agency WME and went on to become the first black partner in their history. Now he runs MACRO, a media company committed to funding diverse projects. King is in town to speak at Chicago Idea's Week.
For more information Chicago Ideas Week, visit: https://www.chicagoideas.com/
