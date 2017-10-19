HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween line-up begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's Halloween programming kicks off Thursday night with the 1966 special, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs, including Dancing with the Stars.

Here's the full line-up:

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

America's Funniest Home Videos, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 23

The Chew, 1 p.m. ET| 12 p.m. CT (with Halloween episodes running every weekday after)

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

The Middle, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Fresh Off the Boat, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

The Mayor, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 pm. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 9:31 p.m. ET | 8:31 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (with bonus cartoon You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown), 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

The Chew's Halloween Bash 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar Studios, ABC and this station.
