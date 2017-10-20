HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween schedule begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

(ABC)

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's Halloween programming kicked off Thursday night with the 1966 special, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs, including Dancing with the Stars.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

America's Funniest Home Videos, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 23

The Chew, 1 p.m. ET| 12 p.m. CT (with Halloween episodes running every weekday after)

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

The Middle, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Fresh Off the Boat, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

The Mayor, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 pm. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 9:31 p.m. ET | 8:31 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (with bonus cartoon You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown), 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

The Chew's Halloween Bash 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar Studios, ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhalloweenABCthe chewdancing with the starsblack'ishthe goldbergsmodern familyfresh off the boat
Load Comments
Related
Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' schedule
HALLOWEEN
Aurora, Elgin make list of best trick-or-treating cities in U.S.
Halloween phobias you might have
Halloween decorations mark 'death' of trends
See how people dressed up for Halloween through the decades
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate
Presidential Twitter Library pops up in Chicago
franlyHANK: 'Les Mis,' 'The Chi,' & 'Spielberg'
'Walking Dead' star Ross Marquand gives best celeb impressions
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Friday marks 3rd anniversary of Laquan McDonald shooting death
Obama, Bush denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Man charged in beating, robbery of 70-year-old near CTA Red Line
Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate
Apple Michigan Avenue opens to the public Friday
Cubs lose 11-1 in Game 5; Dodgers advance to World Series
Family of woman found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer say photos raise more questions
Lansing family thanks paramedics who saved toddler's life
Show More
Restaurant under fire for re-serving Popeyes chicken in $15 dish
Lawsuit: Uber driver sexually assaulted, harassed Chicago woman
Aspiring Chicago terrorist called "villain" by judge; gets 15 year sentence
CFD called to United Center for possible hazmat situation
Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos