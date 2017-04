Chicago's very own '70s soul band, The Chi-Lites, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to perform their hit song, "Have You Seen Her."The Chi-Lites have 11 top 10 R&B singles and the band leader, Marshall Thompson has been with the group for 58 years.Marshall Thompson's book can be purchased HERE The Chi-Lites are performing live at the Horseshoe Casino on June 16/