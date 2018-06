Navy Pier is getting filled with soul.This week, the first ever Chi-Soul Festival kicked off, in honor of African American Music appreciation month.Navy Pier's program coordinator Daniel Crane joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the festival.Event: Chi-Soul FestDate: June 27 - June 30Hours: June 30 hours: 2 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.Address: 600 East Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60611Admission: FreeLink: www.navypier.org for more information or download the free Navy Pier App