Chicago actor Joe Mantegna honored at street sign event

He won a Tony for his role in "Glengarry Glen Ross" written by another Chicagoan David Mamet (who won a Pulitzer Prize for the play). This compelled him into the world of film and TV. His film credits include: "The Godfather: Part III" "The Money Pit" and "Baby's Day Out" to name just a few. His TV credits include: the voice of Fat Tony on The Simpsons, playing Dean Martin in the movie "The Rat Pack," "Joan of Arcadia," and of course - his role as SSA Rossi in "Criminal Minds."
Mantegna talked with WCL about Chicago, his life and charities and honors.
He was in town because a street is being named in his honor. The southeast corner of North Hudson and West Armitage Avenues is being designated as "Honorary Joe Mantegna Way," in honor of the years he spent living in an apartment about the historic tavern River Shannon.
Joe Mantegna's official website: http://www.joemantegna.com/
INFORMATION ABOUT THE DEDICATION FOR "HONORARY JOE MANTEGNA WAY"
What: "Honorary Joe Mantegna Way" dedication, celebration and Easter Seals Chicago Fundraiser. Celebrate with free Italian beef from Buona, the official beef of the Cubs and White Sox, and hot dogs from Downtown Dogs. 100% of drink sales will also be donated to Easter Seals.
Where: River Shannon, 425 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
When: 4PM-7PM, Wednesday
Raffle: Two winners will each receive two tickets for the May 16th Cubs game. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each (or three for $10) at River Shannon until Wednesday. All proceeds from raffle ticket sales go to Easter Seals Chicago. Cubs tickets were donated by Buona Companies.
For more information, visit River Shannon's website at: http://www.therivershannon.com/