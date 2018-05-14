ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago festivals guide 2018

Taste of Chicago (WLS)

Here is a list of some festivals in Chicago for the 2018 season.

Lincoln Park Wine Fest
May 18-20, 2018
Friday: 6-10 p.m., Saturday: 12-9 p.m., Sunday: 12-4 p.m.
Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood
www.lincolnparkwinefest.com
Admission: $48-50 per person for daily wine tasting pass

Mayfest
May 18-20, 2018
Friday: 5-10 p.m., Saturday & Sunday: 12-10 p.m.
Roscoe Village, 3100 N. Ashland Ave.
Admission: $10 at gate
www.starevents.com/mayfest

Bark in the Park
May 19, 2018
7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Stadium Green next to Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive
Admission: $40 for adults, $10 children 3-12, dogs free
give.anticruelty.org/bark

Mole de Mayo
May 25-27, 2018
Friday: 5-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12-10 p.m.
Pilsen, 18th St. at Ashland Ave.
Free admission, $5 suggested donation
www.starevents.com/mole-de-mayo

3rd Annual Chicago House Music Festival

May 26, 2018 1-9 p.m.
Millennium Park
Free admission
www.chicagohousemusicfestival.us

Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest
May 26-27, 2018
12-10 p.m.
Lakeview, Belmont & Sheffield avenues
Free admission; $5 suggested donation
www.chicagoevents.com/events/belmont-sheffield-music-fest/

33rd Chicago Gospel Music Festival
June 1-2, 2018
Noon-9:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday
Millennium Park and Chicago Cultural Center
Free admission
www.chicagogospelmusicfestival.us

Do Division Street Fest
June 1-3, 2018
Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 12-10 p.m.
On Division between Damen and Leavitt
Admission: $10 donation
www.do-divisionstreetfest.com

Lincoln Park Greek Fest
June 1-3, 2018
Friday: 5-11 p.m.; Saturday: 12-11 p.m.; Sunday: 12-10 p.m.
2701 N. Sheffield Ave.
Free admission
www.lincolnparkgreekfest.com

Taste of Mexico in Little Village
June 1-3, 2018
Friday: 3-10 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 12-10 p.m.
2800-3100 W. 26th Street
Free admission
www.chicagoevents.com/events/taste-of-mexico

Ribfest Chicago
June 8-10, 2018
Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 12-10 p.m.
Lincoln Ave. between. Irving Park Rd. & Berteau Ave.
Admission: $10 donation per person, $20 per family requested.
www.ribfest-chicago.com

35th Annual Chicago Blues Festival

June 8-10, 2018
11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Millennium Park
Free admission
www.chicagobluesfestival.us

Pilsen Food Truck Social
June 9-10, 2018
11 a.m.-9 p.m.
18th Street between. Racine Ave. & Throop St.
Free Admission; $5 suggested donation
www.pilsenfoodtrucksocial.com

Well Street Art Festival
June 9-10, 2018
Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday: 10-9 p.m.
1200-1600 N. Wells St.
Admission: $7 gate donation
www.wellsstreetartfest.us

Gold Coast Art Fair
June 16-17, 2018
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Butler Field, Grant Park
Free admission, $5 suggested donation
starevents.com/event/gold-coast-art-fair/

Windy City Ribfest in Uptown
June 29-July 1, 2018
Friday and Saturday: 12-10 p.m.; Sunday: 12-9 p.m.
4700 N. Broadway
Admission: $5 suggested donation
www.windycityribfest.com

The African Caribbean international Festival of Life
July 6-8
12;10 p.m.
Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.
Admission: $10-25
www.internationalfestivaloflife.com

38th Annual Taste of Chicago
July 11-15, 2018
Wednesday-FridayL 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Grant Park
Free admission
www.tasteofchicago.us

Benfest
July 20-22, 2018
Friday: 4-10 p.m.; Saturday: 1-10 p.m.; Sunday: 1-7 p.m.
Northcenter, Northcenter Leavitt Street from Irving Park Rd. to Byron St.
Free Admission; $5 donation requested at the gate
www.BenFest.com

Taste of River North
July 20-22, 2018
Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday: 12-10 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Ward Park, 630 N. Kingsbury St.
Free admission; $5 suggested donation
www.tasteofrivernorth.com

Wicker Park Fest
July 27-29, 2018
Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 12-10 p.m.
Milwaukee Ave. between. Ashland & North
Admission: $10 donation
www.wickerparkfest.com

Bantu Fest
July 28, 2018
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Midway Plaisance, 60th Street & Ellis Ave.
Free admission
www.bantuentertainment01.com

Peruvian Festival
July 28, 2018
12-10 p.m.
Kosciuszko Park, 2732 N. Avers Ave.
Admission: $10 regular - $50 VIP
peruvianfest.com

60th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show
August 18-19, 2018
10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days
North Avenue Beach
Free admission
www.chicagoairandwatershow,us

40th Annual Chicago Jazz Festical
August 30-September 2, 2018
Millennium Park and Chicago Cultural Center
Free admission
www.chicagojazzfestival.us

20th Annual World Music Festival Chicago
September 7-23, 2018
Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center and other city locations
Free admission
www.worldmusicfestivalchicago.org

Creative Youth Festival
September 22, 2018
Millennium Park
Free admission
www.cityofchicago.org.yocy
