Chicago festivals guide 2018

Here is a list of some festivals in Chicago for the 2018 season.Lincoln Park Wine FestMay 18-20, 2018Friday: 6-10 p.m., Saturday: 12-9 p.m., Sunday: 12-4 p.m.Jonquil Park, 1001 W. WrightwoodAdmission: $48-50 per person for daily wine tasting passMayfestMay 18-20, 2018Friday: 5-10 p.m., Saturday & Sunday: 12-10 p.m.Roscoe Village, 3100 N. Ashland Ave.Admission: $10 at gateBark in the ParkMay 19, 20187:30 a.m.-12 p.m.The Stadium Green next to Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus DriveAdmission: $40 for adults, $10 children 3-12, dogs freeMole de MayoMay 25-27, 2018Friday: 5-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12-10 p.m.Pilsen, 18th St. at Ashland Ave.Free admission, $5 suggested donation3rd Annual Chicago House Music FestivalMay 26, 2018 1-9 p.m.Millennium ParkFree admissionBelmont-Sheffield Music FestMay 26-27, 201812-10 p.m.Lakeview, Belmont & Sheffield avenuesFree admission; $5 suggested donation33rd Chicago Gospel Music FestivalJune 1-2, 2018Noon-9:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. SaturdayMillennium Park and Chicago Cultural CenterFree admissionDo Division Street FestJune 1-3, 2018Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 12-10 p.m.On Division between Damen and LeavittAdmission: $10 donationLincoln Park Greek FestJune 1-3, 2018Friday: 5-11 p.m.; Saturday: 12-11 p.m.; Sunday: 12-10 p.m.2701 N. Sheffield Ave.Free admissionTaste of Mexico in Little VillageJune 1-3, 2018Friday: 3-10 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 12-10 p.m.2800-3100 W. 26th StreetFree admissionRibfest ChicagoJune 8-10, 2018Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 12-10 p.m.Lincoln Ave. between. Irving Park Rd. & Berteau Ave.Admission: $10 donation per person, $20 per family requested.35th Annual Chicago Blues FestivalJune 8-10, 201811 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.Millennium ParkFree admissionPilsen Food Truck SocialJune 9-10, 201811 a.m.-9 p.m.18th Street between. Racine Ave. & Throop St.Free Admission; $5 suggested donationWell Street Art FestivalJune 9-10, 2018Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday: 10-9 p.m.1200-1600 N. Wells St.Admission: $7 gate donationGold Coast Art FairJune 16-17, 201810 a.m.-6 p.m.Butler Field, Grant ParkFree admission, $5 suggested donationWindy City Ribfest in UptownJune 29-July 1, 2018Friday and Saturday: 12-10 p.m.; Sunday: 12-9 p.m.4700 N. BroadwayAdmission: $5 suggested donationThe African Caribbean international Festival of LifeJuly 6-812;10 p.m.Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.Admission: $10-2538th Annual Taste of ChicagoJuly 11-15, 2018Wednesday-FridayL 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.Grant ParkFree admissionBenfestJuly 20-22, 2018Friday: 4-10 p.m.; Saturday: 1-10 p.m.; Sunday: 1-7 p.m.Northcenter, Northcenter Leavitt Street from Irving Park Rd. to Byron St.Free Admission; $5 donation requested at the gateTaste of River NorthJuly 20-22, 2018Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday: 12-10 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.Ward Park, 630 N. Kingsbury St.Free admission; $5 suggested donationWicker Park FestJuly 27-29, 2018Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 12-10 p.m.Milwaukee Ave. between. Ashland & NorthAdmission: $10 donationBantu FestJuly 28, 201810 a.m.-10 p.m.Midway Plaisance, 60th Street & Ellis Ave.Free admissionPeruvian FestivalJuly 28, 201812-10 p.m.Kosciuszko Park, 2732 N. Avers Ave.Admission: $10 regular - $50 VIP60th Annual Chicago Air and Water ShowAugust 18-19, 201810 a.m.-3 p.m. both daysNorth Avenue BeachFree admission40th Annual Chicago Jazz FesticalAugust 30-September 2, 2018Millennium Park and Chicago Cultural CenterFree admission20th Annual World Music Festival ChicagoSeptember 7-23, 2018Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center and other city locationsFree admissionCreative Youth FestivalSeptember 22, 2018Millennium ParkFree admission