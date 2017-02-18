ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago filmmaker screens new documentary

A new movie is getting its Chicago premiere during a screening run February 17-23 at the Gene Siskel Film Center. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new movie is getting its Chicago premiere during a screening run February 17 - 23 at the Gene Siskel Film Center. "Unbroken Glass" is a documentary about the parents of filmmaker Dinesh Das Sabu. He graduated from the University of Chicago and completed an internship with Kartemquin Films in 2008, when he first began developing the his film project.

Shot over the course of five years, "Unbroken Glass" examines Sabu's journey to learn about his parents, twenty years after their deaths. In the process, Sabu uncovers a history of mental illness and the legacy of having a schizophrenic mother who died by suicide. "Unbroken Glass" explores how he and his siblings learned to live with the tragedy, devling into an often taboo subject of mental health in South Asian culture.

"Unbroken Glass" was coordinated with Kartemquin Films, a not-for-profit collaborative center for documentary filmmakers in Chicago. Director Dinesh Das Sabu visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to talk about his film.

Event: First Chicago Theatrical run of new Kartemquin Films documentary, "Unbroken Glass"
Date: February 17-23
Hours: 2/17: 8:15 p.m., 2/18: 3:30 p.m., 2/19: 5:30 p.m., 2/20: 8:30 p.m., 2/21: 6 p.m., 2/22: 8:15 p.m., 2/23 8:15 p.m.
Address: Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State Street, Chicago, IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Tickets: www.siskelfilmcenter.org/UnbrokenGlass
$11 full price. $6 GSFC member. Pay discounted admission of $7 with student I.D., in-person at the box office. You can buy tickets online or at the box office before the screening

Links: www.unbrokenglassfilm.com, www.kartemquin.com, www.siskelfilmcenter.org
