Chicago holiday lights dazzle from above

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
This year, you can experience Chicago's dazzling holiday lights like never before: from above the city.

Chicago Helicopter Experience, or CHE, offers guests a night tour from the skies, featuring downtown sights decked out for the holidays.

"It's the perspective of the city skyline that you can't get anywhere else... and you get to see the city in a way that only happens this time of year," explained CHE Founder and CEO Trevor Heffernan.

Aboard a helicopter, guests look out on skyscrapers like the Hancock and Willis towers, Millennium Park and the Chicago River, all dotted with bright colors

Farther north, there's a familiar scene flipped on end: Lincoln Park Zoo's ZooLights.

From above, the zoo's displays look like a weaving network of color-the trees appear to have their bright fall leaves once again.

Hovering over the city, crowds disappear and the sounds of traffic fade; it's just you and the glowing night sky.

"It's an exhilarating thrill ride matched with this effortless floating."

And to top it off, Santa Claus can join your tour group for an extra charge on Fridays.

When asked where his reindeer were, St. Nick replied, "They're resting. They've got a big night coming up in about a week."

The holiday lights tour is available daily through New Year's Day. Tours cost $178 per person for non-private tours and $275 per person for private tours. Bringing Santa along with five people costs an extra $1,000.

For more information and booking, visit CHE's website.
