Chicago International Salsa Congress coming to Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. --The Chicago International Salsa Congress is heating up Chicago this weekend.
Co-founder of the Chicago Salsa Congress, Rosita Ragin-Alamin, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" with some of the best salsa dancers in the country.
The 16th annual premier Afro-Latin music and dance event will be held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare throughout the weekend.
16th Chicago International Salsa Congress
February 9-12, 2017
Hyatt Regency O'Hare
9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Rosemont, IL
For tickets, please visit: www.ChicagoSalsaCongress.com