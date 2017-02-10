WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago International Salsa Congress coming to Rosemont

EMBED </>More News Videos

Salsa dancing coming to Rosemont. (WLS)

ROSEMONT, Ill. --
The Chicago International Salsa Congress is heating up Chicago this weekend.

Co-founder of the Chicago Salsa Congress, Rosita Ragin-Alamin, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" with some of the best salsa dancers in the country.

The 16th annual premier Afro-Latin music and dance event will be held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare throughout the weekend.
16th Chicago International Salsa Congress
February 9-12, 2017
Hyatt Regency O'Hare
9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Rosemont, IL

For tickets, please visit: www.ChicagoSalsaCongress.com
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEsalsadanceRosemont
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
2 Minute Warning: Christina Milian
Auto Show preview with Jim Rose
Valentine's Day gift ideas for men
The Nth Power performs on WCL
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2 Minute Warning: Christina Milian
Auto Show preview with Jim Rose
Valentine's Day gift ideas for men
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in dies at 51
Walmart builds new high-tech store with no checkouts
Show More
Teacher creates special chairs to help students with sensory issues
Two coyotes attack dog in backyard of Riverside home
Truck carrying 24K pounds of cereal destroyed by fire on I-65
Girl Scout, mom robbed at gunpoint selling cookies, police make it right
Man and his brother sexually assaulted same 3 children, prosecutors say
More News
Top Video
Lakeview bakery sources ingredients from France
Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
France thwarts 'imminent attack;' 4 arrested, including 16-year-old girl
More Video