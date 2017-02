Chicago International Salsa Congress coming to Rosemont

The Chicago International Salsa Congress is heating up Chicago this weekend.Co-founder of the Chicago Salsa Congress, Rosita Ragin-Alamin, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" with some of the best salsa dancers in the country.The 16th annual premier Afro-Latin music and dance event will be held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare throughout the weekend.February 9-12, 2017Hyatt Regency O'Hare9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Rosemont, ILFor tickets, please visit: www.ChicagoSalsaCongress.com