WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Magic Lounge opens, pays homage to city's magic scene of past

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago Magic Lounge opens in the city's Andersonville neighborhood. (WLS)

If you love magic, there's a new place in Chicago that you must visit -- the Chicago Magic Lounge in the Andersonville neighborhood.

The lounge officially opened this week, and is a homage to the Chicago magic lounges and scenes of the past.

Built on the site of an old commercial laundry, the entrance keeps the building's origin. Visitors walk into a room of laundry machines, but you have to figure out how to get in.

Once inside, there is a small library filled with mementos of Chicago's magic scene from years gone by. Then there is a bar, which is free and open to the public. Bartenders create wonderful cocktails, then a magician takes center bar and performs tricks. Small bites and appetizers are also available.

On a main performance stage, magicians come around the cabaret-style tables and perform close-up magic before the headliner takes the stage. There is a charge for this performance.

And if you want to take your performance experience to the next level, for a small additional charge, you can go to the intimate 6-5-4 Lounge, where you will be amazed by more magic.

For more information, visit: https://www.chicagomagiclounge.com/

Max Maven is headlining the opening week of the Chicago Magic Lounge. He calls himself a "Mystery Performer" and thrills crowds with his feats of mentalism.

To find out more about Max Maven, visit: http://www.maxmaven.com/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmagicWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
BellyQ Chef Bill Kim talks about his new cookbook
Anthony Gonzalez, star of Disney/Pixar's 'Coco,' performs
Bronzeville gospel singer Anita Wilson performs
Former Cubs player Andre Dawson promotes swim program
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Anthony Gonzalez, star of Disney/Pixar's 'Coco,' performs
Catching up with Trista from 'Bachelorette' Season 1
Going for Gold: The stars of 'The Post'
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire captain hurt in Bronzeville apartment blaze in serious condition
Niles North HS evacuated after threat
Students walk out in solidarity with Florida school shooting survivors
2-year-old boy's death in Little Village investigated as homicide
TripAdvisor ranks best beaches in the U.S., world
Chicago Weather: Homes, streets flooded in south suburbs
1 wounded in shooting at Batavia Steak 'n Shake drive-thru
Couple locked kids in rooms without food, water or bathroom: Officials
Show More
Dog owner falls from 500-foot cliff, dies trying to rescue pet
Supreme Court asked to review 'Making a Murderer' confession
Billy Graham, evangelist who reached millions, dies at 99
Police: Man sexually assaulted woman after climbing in through window
Hoffman Estates babysitter accused of abusing 5-month-old child
More News
Top Video
Catching up with Trista from 'Bachelorette' Season 1
Students walk out in solidarity with Florida school shooting survivors
Switching between diets can be harmful
Chicago Weather: Homes, streets flooded in south suburbs
More Video