Chicago Magic Lounge opens, pays homage to city's magic scene of past

If you love magic, there's a new place in Chicago that you must visit -- the Chicago Magic Lounge in the Andersonville neighborhood.
The lounge officially opened this week, and is a homage to the Chicago magic lounges and scenes of the past.
Built on the site of an old commercial laundry, the entrance keeps the building's origin. Visitors walk into a room of laundry machines, but you have to figure out how to get in.
Once inside, there is a small library filled with mementos of Chicago's magic scene from years gone by. Then there is a bar, which is free and open to the public. Bartenders create wonderful cocktails, then a magician takes center bar and performs tricks. Small bites and appetizers are also available.
On a main performance stage, magicians come around the cabaret-style tables and perform close-up magic before the headliner takes the stage. There is a charge for this performance.
And if you want to take your performance experience to the next level, for a small additional charge, you can go to the intimate 6-5-4 Lounge, where you will be amazed by more magic.
For more information, visit: https://www.chicagomagiclounge.com/
Max Maven is headlining the opening week of the Chicago Magic Lounge. He calls himself a "Mystery Performer" and thrills crowds with his feats of mentalism.
To find out more about Max Maven, visit: http://www.maxmaven.com/
Related Topics:
entertainmentmagicWindy City LIVE
entertainmentmagicWindy City LIVE