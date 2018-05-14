WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Music Series: Artist/activist Ric Wilson

Ric Wilson, a Chicago artist and activist, performed his single, "Hang Loose." (WLS)

In WCL's Chicago Music Series, we highlighted 22-year-old artist and activist Ric Wilson. He talks about how Chicago's Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church influenced his career, his speech in front of the United Nations at the age of 19 and he's here to perform his single "Hang Loose."

Ric will celebrate BANBA with a special EP release show at Lincoln Hall on Sat., June 2.
Tickets are on sale now.

For more on Ric and his music: http://ricwilsonmusic.com/

For more on The Happiness Club: http://www.thehappinessclub.com/home.html
