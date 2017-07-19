Chicago Music Series: Elisa Latrice

In our Chicago Music Series, we like to highlight up-and-coming artists from around the Chicago area. On Wednesday, we introduced you to Elisa Latrice. She was born on the West Side, grew up in Bolingbrook and is working as a receptionist by day, singing professionally at night.She said she was singing before she was speaking - and has always loved it. She started singing professionally in 2009 with a cover band. Last year, she started her own band and is now writing original music. She has an EP due out next month called "Two the Moon" and she performs one of the songs from that titled "Get 2 You Tonight."She has performed at the Elbo Room, the Promontory, Uncommon Ground and the Underground Wonder Bar. In August - she's performing at the House of Blues.Check out Elisa's website:Tunes on Soundcloud:Spotify: