Chicago native Brenna D'Amico, star of "Descendants Two," talks with ABC7

One of the stars of the Disney Original Movie, Brenna D'Amico, is from Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Many teenagers and children are anticipating the debut of "Descendants Two," which continues the story of the sons and daughters of Disney's most infamous villains.

One of the stars of the Disney Original Movie, Brenna D'Amico, is from Chicago.

She talked to ABC7 live from Los Angeles about what's different in the sequel, the fun of playing Jane, and how she got into acting.

"Descendants Two" premiers Friday, June 21. Viewers can watch it on Disney Channel, ABC, Free Form, Disney X-D, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movies.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
