ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago native Nadine Velazquez stars in new hit TV show

Nadine Velazquez stars in the new History Channel series "Six." (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One of Chicago's own is part of a new successful TV Show. Nadine Velazquez plays "Jackie Ortiz" on the History Channel show "SIX", about Navy Seals and their lives on the battlefield and at home. She enjoyed previous success on the hit series "My Name is Earl" and "The League."

Velazquez also starred in the feature film "Flight" with Denzel Washington. She grew up in Chicago's Oak Park neighborhood and says she brings a piece of the city to every role she plays. You can watch Nadine Velazquez on "SIX" Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. on the History Channel.
Links: https://www.instagram.com/nadinevelazquez
https://twitter.com/nadinevelazquez
http://www.history.com/shows/six
