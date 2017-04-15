CHICAGO (WLS) --One of the longest running Palestinian film festivals of its kind kicks off in Chicago on Saturday, April 15.
The Chicago Palestine Film Festival is meant to showcase the spirit and mood of contemporary Palestinian life.
This year's festival features seven full length films and 7 short films, all being shown at the Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Executive Director of the Chicago Palestine Film Festival Jameeleh Shelo visited ABC 7 Chicago to talk about this year's line up. The festival runs through Thursday, May 4.