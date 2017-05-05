ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago Park District annual 'Night Out in the Parks' kicks off

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A whole summer's worth of fun in Chicago's parks kicks off this weekend. The fifth summer season of Night Out in the Parks will feature over 1,200 events including movies, concerts and theater performances.

Most of the events are free.

New this year is the Chicago River Float. It's a floating art barge that will feature different exhibitions and movie screenings. The float will feature screenings, projections, exhibitions and participatory art. The Chicago River Float program will launch on August 7 and makes stops at the Resource Center, Eleanor Park, Chicago Riverwalk and Navy Pier.

Movies in the Parks run from June 12 through September 9 and features film screenings at over 175 parks throughout the city. All movies begin at dusk.

Also returning this year is the Theater on the Lake, the Chicago Philharmonic performing outdoors, Dance in the Parks, Collaboraction: Peacebook and Midnight Circus in the Parks. Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks will also present "Romeo and Juliet" for free at several parks between July 30 and August 27.

To keep track of all of the events, the city has an app called "My Chi Parks" that is available for Apple and Android devices. More information may also be found at www.nightoutintheparks.com or by calling 312-742-PLAY.
Related Topics:
entertainmentchicago park districtgrant parkchicago riverwalknavy piertheatermovieschicago riverChicagoLoopGrant ParkNavy Pier
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kenya Moore talks 'Real Housewives' season finale
2 Minute Warning: Marlon Wayans
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico releases 1st album
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
Chicago restaurant creates 'hottest drink on earth'
Rauner, Emanuel clash over Thompson Center sale
Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resistance' class
Show More
Mexican drug lord El Chapo will be tried in US in April 2018
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Mom stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
MYSTERY SOLVED: Who is the girl playing in the woods in this blurry photo?
Man charged in killing of teen protecting mom during Subway robbery
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos