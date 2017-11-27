Chicago Public Library releases "2017 Best of the Best"

Librarians with the Chicago Public Library have gone through thousands of books released in 2017 and come up with their "best of the best". Every year, librarians evaluate the year's new books and select the very best for Chicagoans-making these the only booklists for Chicago, by Chicago. The list includes books for adults, teens and kids. There are hundreds of titles to choose from. Click here to see the 2017 Best of the Best List! Happy reading!
Related Topics:
entertainmentbookslibrariesChicagoLoop
entertainmentbookslibrariesChicagoLoop