ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago Public Library releases "2017 Best of the Best"

Chicagoans browse the Bucktown-Wicker Park branch of the Chicago Public Library. (File)

Stephen J Lewis
Librarians with the Chicago Public Library have gone through thousands of books released in 2017 and come up with their "best of the best". Every year, librarians evaluate the year's new books and select the very best for Chicagoans-making these the only booklists for Chicago, by Chicago. The list includes books for adults, teens and kids. There are hundreds of titles to choose from. Click here to see the 2017 Best of the Best List! Happy reading!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbookslibrariesChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Former 'Glee' star arrested on domestic battery charges
Next on Windy City LIVE
Daily Herald: Holiday season theater
Fox Valley Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged
Celebs join cause to free sex-trafficking victim in jail for 2004 killing
What to know about Meghan Markle
7 dead, 36 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
3 teens charged after man beaten, robbed near South Side Green Line station
Bobcat trapped in grill of car for at least 50 miles
Candidates begin filing petitions for 2018 Illinois primary
Show More
Popular porn website opens pop-up store with webcam
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Facebook threat prompts extra security at Hillcrest HS
Deputies: Woman shoots teen in head during home invasion
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos