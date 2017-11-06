ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago radio station flips to all holiday music

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago area radio station is bringing back Christmas music around-the-clock this holiday season.

Fans can tune in to 93.9 MYfm as they flip over to the holiday hits starting at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. The station has kept the Christmas tradition going for 17 years.

"With all the turmoil in the world today, we felt Chicago needed a little more Christmas right now," said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Markets Group's Chicago Region. "The extension of the Christmas music season will allow Chicagoans to get into the Holiday spirit even more this year. "

Fans can also listen on the station's website at www.939myfm.com and iHeartRadio.com .
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusicradioholidaychristmasChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pillow Talk: Wedding woes
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Jimmy Fallon 'was at his mother's bedside' when she died
Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at book festival
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Texas Shooting: Devin Kelley sent threatening texts before Sutherland Springs church attack, police say
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl in stolen car
5 dead, 24 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
Innocent man who spent 10 years in Indiana prison suing Elkhart cops
2 innocent bystanders shot in Heart of Chicago, police say
Teen charged after shots fired at Chicago police officers in South Shore
Judge refuses to dismiss charges in Laquan McDonald case
Show More
Dog with rare condition eats every meal in special highchair
Man charged in Kenosha County home invasion, attack on elderly couple
Illinois gov declares harvest emergency to help crop transit
Man accused of killing son because he was gay
Teal discoloration on Chicago River under investigation
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos