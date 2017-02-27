WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago reality TV show "Bringing up Ballers" premieres March 1

The new Lifetime reality TV show features young Chicago basketball players and their mothers. "Bringing up Ballers" starts March 1, 2017. (WLS)

New reality TV show "Bringing up Ballers" examines the relationships moms have with their basketball star kids, as well as the relationships the moms have with each other.

Three of the hoop moms and their sons joined us to chat about raising a young athlete in Chicago and what to expect in the premiere episode.

We also played a game with the moms to test their hoop skills!
The moms from the new "Bringing up Ballers" reality TV show tested their hoops skills.



"Bringing up Ballers" premieres on Lifetime at 9 p.m. Wed., March 1.

WHAT: Watch the premiere of "Bringing up Ballers" at Johanna's Viewing Party!

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wed., March 1
WHERE: Reverie, 414 N. Orleans St., Chicago. Tel: (312) 467-4141

For more about "Bringing up Ballers," visit: http://www.mylifetime.com/shows/bringing-up-ballers
