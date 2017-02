Chicago reality TV show "Bringing up Ballers" premieres March 1

EMBED >More News Videos The moms from the new "Bringing up Ballers" reality TV show tested their hoops skills.

New reality TV show "Bringing up Ballers" examines the relationships moms have with their basketball star kids, as well as the relationships the moms have with each other.Three of the hoop moms and their sons joined us to chat about raising a young athlete in Chicago and what to expect in the premiere episode.We also played a game with the moms to test their hoop skills!"Bringing up Ballers" premieres on Lifetime at 9 p.m. Wed., March 1.WHAT: Watch the premiere of "Bringing up Ballers" at Johanna's Viewing Party!WHEN: 8 p.m. Wed., March 1WHERE: Reverie, 414 N. Orleans St., Chicago. Tel: (312) 467-4141For more about "Bringing up Ballers," visit: http://www.mylifetime.com/shows/bringing-up-ballers