Chicago singer's soulful album

CHICAGO (WLS) --A local singer is showing her talents to the world in a soulful new record. Julia Huff has been entertaining audiences around Chicago since 2000. She's now signed to Squarebiz Records in London, England and just released a song called "Studio 54" in September 2017. You may have seen Huff around town performing at the Taste of Chicago and the African Festival of the Arts. You can pick up a copy of her first studio album "Meet Julia Huff," which features a soulful blend of jazz, at Rolling Stone in Norridge, Fletchers One Stop and Out of the Past Records in Chicago. You can also listen on Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music. Julia Huff visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to perform some of her favorites from her first release.
Links: http://www.juliahuff.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/julia.huff.56
Instagram: juliahuff0526