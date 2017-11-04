  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago singer's soulful album

EMBED </>More Videos

A local singer is showing her talents to the world in a soulful new record. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A local singer is showing her talents to the world in a soulful new record. Julia Huff has been entertaining audiences around Chicago since 2000. She's now signed to Squarebiz Records in London, England and just released a song called "Studio 54" in September 2017. You may have seen Huff around town performing at the Taste of Chicago and the African Festival of the Arts. You can pick up a copy of her first studio album "Meet Julia Huff," which features a soulful blend of jazz, at Rolling Stone in Norridge, Fletchers One Stop and Out of the Past Records in Chicago. You can also listen on Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music. Julia Huff visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to perform some of her favorites from her first release.
Links: http://www.juliahuff.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/julia.huff.56
Instagram: juliahuff0526
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsingingmusic
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Visually impaired teen pianist plays Ravinia
Veteran's life after Iraq War explored in new movie
'Veronica Mars' actor Brad Bufanda dies at 34
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boy, 15, killed in Dolton crash following police chase ID'd
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday afternoon
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
Secret Martin Luther King document included in JFK file release
Police: Online rumors of threat to Chicago are not credible
Man fatally shot at Uptown Starbucks had weapon, narcotics, police say
Show More
Cooking Up Change for CPS
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
NEW VIDEO: Good Samaritans stop man who allegedly raped 2 teen girls
Off-duty nurse, paramedic credited with saving Hinsdale hit-and-run victim
More News
Top Video
Cooking Up Change for CPS
ABC7 Chicago hosts first 'La Mesa Latina' event
1 dead, several injured in Dolton crash following police chase
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video