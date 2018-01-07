  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival starts this week

The Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival starts this week. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The nation's largest and most highly anticipated sketch comedy festival takes place January 11 through 21, 2018 at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont. "SketchFest" continues to grow and evolve year after year, cementing the city's reputation as the comedy hub of the nation. The festival "whose laughs are right on track," says the Chicago Sun Times, features every form of sketch comedy imaginable, from perverted musical puppets to high-brow political satire.

Event: Chicago Ketch Comedy Festival

Date: Jan. 11-21, 2018. Hours vary by day/
Address: 1225 W. Belmont

Admission: $15

For more information, visit www.ChicagoSketchfest.com and www.stage773.com.
