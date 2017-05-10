Chicago Week on Wheel of Fortune

Justyna Kruk of Chicago will be a contestant on Monday, May 15, 2017. She is an attorney who loves to run. She has fond memories of watching Wheel with her family growing up. She said, "I grew up near where Pat (Sajak) grew up! My mom was always proud of that." She hopes to use her winnings to take her parents on their dream vacation to Poland.

Tom Soule of Chicago will be a contestant on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. He is an attorney who likes to cheer on the Chicago Blackhawks and Cubs in his free time. He has been tuning into Wheel every night for as long as he can remember.

Glen Czernik of Park Ridge, Ill. will be a contestant on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He is a police officer and huge Chicago baseball fan. A longtime fan of "Wheel," he said being a contestant on the show has been a "dream come true."

Elizabeth Miller of Deer Park will be a contestant on Thursday, May 18, 2017. She is a teacher's aide and enjoys running in her free time. She couldn't be more thrilled to be a contestant on "Wheel" and called it a, "once in a lifetime opportunity!"

Todd Davidson of Barrington, Ill. will be a contestant on Friday, May 19, 2017. He is a real estate broker who enjoys volunteering in his free time. He hopes to use his winnings to travel the world with his fiancé.

ABC 7 will present a week of Wheel of Fortune shows celebrating all things Chicago during the week of May 15th at 6:30 PM on ABC 7. Not only will all the contestants be from the Chicago area, but there will be a custom set featuring the famous Chicago skyline, Wrigley Field and a moving replica of the "L."Contestants for the Chicago shows were selected from Wheelmobile events at Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Then, a group of lucky finalists competed in final auditions in Downtown Chicago.Hailing from across Chicagoland, some of the contestants who have won the chance to compete on the most watched program on television include: