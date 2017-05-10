WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Chicago Week on Wheel of Fortune

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
ABC 7 will present a week of Wheel of Fortune shows celebrating all things Chicago during the week of May 15th at 6:30 PM on ABC 7. Not only will all the contestants be from the Chicago area, but there will be a custom set featuring the famous Chicago skyline, Wrigley Field and a moving replica of the "L."

Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC 7 weeknights at 6:30 PM following ABC 7 Eyewitness News at 6:00 PM.

Contestants for the Chicago shows were selected from Wheelmobile events at Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Then, a group of lucky finalists competed in final auditions in Downtown Chicago.

Hailing from across Chicagoland, some of the contestants who have won the chance to compete on the most watched program on television include:

  • Justyna Kruk of Chicago will be a contestant on Monday, May 15, 2017. She is an attorney who loves to run. She has fond memories of watching Wheel with her family growing up. She said, "I grew up near where Pat (Sajak) grew up! My mom was always proud of that." She hopes to use her winnings to take her parents on their dream vacation to Poland.


  • Tom Soule of Chicago will be a contestant on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. He is an attorney who likes to cheer on the Chicago Blackhawks and Cubs in his free time. He has been tuning into Wheel every night for as long as he can remember.

  • Glen Czernik of Park Ridge, Ill. will be a contestant on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He is a police officer and huge Chicago baseball fan. A longtime fan of "Wheel," he said being a contestant on the show has been a "dream come true."


  • Elizabeth Miller of Deer Park will be a contestant on Thursday, May 18, 2017. She is a teacher's aide and enjoys running in her free time. She couldn't be more thrilled to be a contestant on "Wheel" and called it a, "once in a lifetime opportunity!"


  • Todd Davidson of Barrington, Ill. will be a contestant on Friday, May 19, 2017. He is a real estate broker who enjoys volunteering in his free time. He hopes to use his winnings to travel the world with his fiancé.
Related Topics:
entertainmentwheel of fortune
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's popsicle bike answer goes viral
Wheel of Fortune contestant flubs 'Streetcar' puzzle
Local teens win on special edition on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune Sweepstakes
More wheel of fortune
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Musician-in-residence winner Jeremy Gentry performs
franklyHANK: RENT, Big Concerts, & Kelly Clarkson
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Ex-'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller gets 1 year in prison
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Girl from 1800s found in casket in backyard ID'd
Facebook is now cracking down on spammy sites
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
Report: Cook County Jail inmates can have pizza delivered to cell
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
Show More
GOP stymies Illinois Senate 'grand bargain' revival
White Sox game against Twins postponed due to rain
Chicago lawman contender to lead FBI after Comey firing
Three Illinois football players arrested on home invasion, armed robbery charges
14-year-old girl reported missing from Rogers Park found
More News
Photos
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More Photos