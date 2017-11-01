  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: Barack Obama speaks at closing of Obama Foundation Summit
WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicagoan Bill Kurtis appears in new documentary about Walter Cronkite

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago journalist Bill Kurtis appears in a new documentary about news legend Walter Cronkite. (WLS)

Chicago news legend and award-winning journalist Bill Kurtis about being interviewed for a new documentary about his former colleague, CBS anchor Walter Cronkite.

"Eye on the World: The Rise of Walter Cronkite and the CBS Evening News" is a two-hour documentary about how Cronkite became "the most trusted man in news." Kurtis also talked about whether we could have a Cronkite today.

"Eye on the World: The Rise of Walter Cronkite and the CBS Evening News" airs at 7 p.m. Friday and Monday on the Decades Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Best smart tech for your home
Mark Ruffalo, star of Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'
DIY Halloween props with the 'Guru of Gore'
Spooky Halloween cocktails
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mark Ruffalo, star of Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'
'School of Rock - The Musical' opens at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Program Note: October 31, 2017 Jeopardy
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYC truck attack suspect 'did this in the name of ISIS,' police say
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
2 in custody after false report prompts lockdown at Joliet Central
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Nurse who was handcuffed, dragged by officer in video settles for $500K
Naperville man caught in forest preserve with underage girl, sheriff says
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
Show More
Emanuel proposes more crews, garbage bins to combat rats in Chicago
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing boy played in court
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
School barricade suspect dies after being shot by police
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
2 in custody after false report prompts lockdown at Joliet Central
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
More Video