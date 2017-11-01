Chicagoan Bill Kurtis appears in new documentary about Walter Cronkite

Chicago news legend and award-winning journalist Bill Kurtis about being interviewed for a new documentary about his former colleague, CBS anchor Walter Cronkite."Eye on the World: The Rise of Walter Cronkite and the CBS Evening News" is a two-hour documentary about how Cronkite became "the most trusted man in news." Kurtis also talked about whether we could have a Cronkite today."Eye on the World: The Rise of Walter Cronkite and the CBS Evening News" airs at 7 p.m. Friday and Monday on the Decades Network.