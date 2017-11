EMBED >More News Videos Millie Cruzat is a 90-year-old dancer and activist is a Chicagoan You Should Know. Part 2.

For more than 50 years, Millie Cruzat has put her stamp on Chicago with her dancing career, her community activism and her seemingly never-ending stamina.At the age of 90, she is still teaching and influencing a younger generation about how to move with their bodies and minds.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/millie.cruzat WHEN: 5 p.m. Dec. 17WHERE: Rich South High School in Richton ParkTickets $17 in advance $20 at the door