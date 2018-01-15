Chicagoan You Need to Know: Activist Charlene Carruthers

Charlene Carruthers, national director of Black Youth Project 100 (BYP100, is a "Chicagoan You Need to Know."
BYP100 is a group of young activists looking to create change in Chicago and across the country.
She joined WCL to explain why the torch should be passed to this next generation of activists and how they seek to uplift black people of all ages.
For more about BYP100, visit: https://byp100.org/
