Chicagoan You Need to Know: Physician Magician Dr. Ricardo

Physician magician Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz practices medicine as well as magic.
The multi-talented "Chicagoan You Need to Know" talked about the similarities between the two and performed an illusion that wowed our audience and our hosts.
For more on Dr. Ricardo and to purchase tickets to his show, "The Rosenkranz Mysteries," visit": https://therosenkranzmysteries.com/tickets/
What: "The Rosenkranz Mysteries: Physician Magician"
When: Shows run through June 17
Where: Royal George Theatre Cabaret, 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago
-The production is intended for ages 12 and older.
-Tables in the cabaret space seat 4 guests ($75 per person). Regular tickets are $50 (with senior and student discounts available).
-The performance schedule is as follows: Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmagic
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmagic