Chicagoans escape city in ancient-style bath house

In a cavernous hall, little can be heard above the sounds of water fiercely rushing, then trickling in harmony with echoing melodies. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In a cavernous hall, little can be heard above the sounds of water fiercely rushing, then trickling in harmony with echoing melodies. Faint sunlight pours in from above, aided by a candle's glow and by reflections dancing across the walls. Welcome to Aire Ancient Baths Chicago.

It's definitely in the Windy City--River West in fact. But it feels like another world altogether.

"What we try to do is to immerse you in the ancient times of the Roman, Greek, through the water," explained Aire Ancient Baths Chicago Director Borja García-Nieto.

The Spanish company said it spent three years creating this atmosphere inside a century-old paint factory. García-Nieto added that most of the exposed brick and beams are originals, meant to bring the building's history back to life. The result: a space where Aire's website says "time does not exist."

Creating an opportunity to "relax and disconnect from the rush of the city," added García-Nieto.

At the Chicago location, there are seven baths ranging from hot to cold temperatures, including an outdoor waterfall.

No matter the temperature, at Aire you'll find an escape right beneath Chicago's streets.
