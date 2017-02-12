Chicago's Chance the Rapper wins 3 Grammy Awards

Chance the Rapper won three Grammy Awards Sunday night, including best new artist and best rap album.The rapper won for his album "Coloring Book," beating out several established performers including Drake and Kanye West.Earlier, during a non-televised part of the awards ceremony, he also won a Grammy for best rap performance.He had no prepared remarks as he accepted the third award, adding that he didn't expect to win in this category.But his acceptance speech was just as exuberant as his earlier one during which he thanked God and his hometown of Chicago.