ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago's Chance the Rapper wins 3 Grammy Awards

Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Chance the Rapper won three Grammy Awards Sunday night, including best new artist and best rap album.

The rapper won for his album "Coloring Book," beating out several established performers including Drake and Kanye West.

Earlier, during a non-televised part of the awards ceremony, he also won a Grammy for best rap performance.

He had no prepared remarks as he accepted the third award, adding that he didn't expect to win in this category.

But his acceptance speech was just as exuberant as his earlier one during which he thanked God and his hometown of Chicago.
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldgrammy awardrapper
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
See the 2017 Grammy Awards winners
Jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Thousands evacuate as officials eye California dam spillway
Man barricades himself in car on Lake Shore Drive causing traffic delays
Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Woman, 19, fatally struck by SUV on Lake Shore Drive
Jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
Show More
Couples marry, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck
Verizon is bringing back unlimited data
Iowa man charged with seeking sex from girl, 12, in Bridgeview
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
Kids find fun at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos