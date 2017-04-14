WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago's Iron Chef Gauntlet competitors

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two of Chicago's most renowned chefs, Stephanie Izard and Sarah Grueneberg are competing on the new season of 'Iron Chef Gauntlet'. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Two of Chicago's most renowned chefs, Stephanie Izard (The Girl & The Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat) and Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde) are competing on the new season of 'Iron Chef Gauntlet'. They will compete against chefs from around the country for the chance to face-off in a Gauntlet battle against legendary Iron Chefs Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto or Michael Symon to win the coveted title of the next Iron Chef! 'Iron Chef Gauntlet' premieres April 16 on The Food Network.

Stephanie and Sarah stopped by to create dishes featuring spring ingredients, focusing on Ramps and Rhubarb.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEChicago
